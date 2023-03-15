Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $464.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $282,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,043 shares in the company, valued at $14,224,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,139 shares of company stock worth $1,452,656 over the last three months. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

