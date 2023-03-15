Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

