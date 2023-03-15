Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,497 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

