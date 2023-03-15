Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy Stock Performance

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $4,462,645. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.