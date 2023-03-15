Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 99.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.