Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.85%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.