Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

