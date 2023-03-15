Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Fulton Financial worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

