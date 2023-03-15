Liberty One Investment Management LLC Invests $163,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

