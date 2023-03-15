Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,371 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 61.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 29.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,377,306.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

