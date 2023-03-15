Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.90. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several research firms have commented on A. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

