ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.