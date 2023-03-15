Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

