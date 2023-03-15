Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $6.67 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 215,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 195,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.