Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $131.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $199.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.