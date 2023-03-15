T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

