Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,427 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AES by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP increased its position in AES by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AES by 3,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 1,777,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AES opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

