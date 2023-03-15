Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.