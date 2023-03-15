Liberty One Investment Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 5,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastly by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,573,992.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,573,992.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,608 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.28. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

