Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

