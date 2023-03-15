Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

