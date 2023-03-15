Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

