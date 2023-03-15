Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

