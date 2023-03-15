Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

