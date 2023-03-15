11,059 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.