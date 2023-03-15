Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 117,894 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,894 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

