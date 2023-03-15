Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

