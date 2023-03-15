Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,734 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,804 shares of company stock worth $6,838,822. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

