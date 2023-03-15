Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

