Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.