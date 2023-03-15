Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 14,529 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.3 %

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.