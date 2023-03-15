Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 31,427 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $33,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.24, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

