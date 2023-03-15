Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,338 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.37, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

