Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $802,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

