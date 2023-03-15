Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 78,053 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,053 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

