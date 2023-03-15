T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $32,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.