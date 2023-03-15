Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

OVID stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 20.87. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

