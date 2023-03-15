Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.
RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.
Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 3.8 %
Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $100.79 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,399,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.