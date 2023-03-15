Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 3.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $100.79 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,399,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

