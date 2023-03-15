Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

