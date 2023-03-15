Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of META opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $503.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $165,285,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

