Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $35,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

CSM stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

