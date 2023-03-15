Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $34,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

