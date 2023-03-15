FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

FLT stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

