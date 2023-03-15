Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $52.59 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,495 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $52,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

