Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 18,099 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Signature Bank worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 37.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $328.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

