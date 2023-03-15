Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $37.68 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 224,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 36,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

