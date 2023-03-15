American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.52% of American Software worth $49,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 743.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,080 shares of company stock valued at $430,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

