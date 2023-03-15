STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $46,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

