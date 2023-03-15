LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 11.5%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was down 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.36 and last traded at $204.83. Approximately 1,243,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 701,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

