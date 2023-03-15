Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $63.04 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,498 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.30% of Hillman Solutions worth $63,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 68.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 155.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $418,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.